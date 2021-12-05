Sunday Forecast: Cloudy and windy with rain

Sunday Forecast: Cloudy start with rain developing and increasing winds. S-SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusts at 30 to 35 mph. Air quality is good throughout the area. Highs 45-50.

Tonight: Blustery conditions with rain showers tapering and turning to flurries overnight. W winds 20 to 30 mph. Lows near 30.

Monday Forecast: Windy and cold, partly sunny skies by afternoon. W winds 20 to 30 mph, gusts 40 to 45 mph while decreasing in afternoon. Afternoon temps in the mid 20s, with wind chills in the single digits to near zero.

Extended Outlook: Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with first accumulating snow possible by late Tuesday evening. Flurries expected Wednesday before dry conditions and a slight warmup finish the week. By next weekend, afternoon temps get back to seasonal normal near 40, with overnight lows near freezing with a chance of wintry mix for next Saturday.