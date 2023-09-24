Sunday: Increasing clouds & chance of a few late-day showers. ESE 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category

High 74, cooler lakeside

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers. SE 5-10 mph

Low 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers. ESE 5-15 mph

High 73

Extended outlook calls for more clouds on Tuesday with temps in the lower 70s with some showers likely. On/off showers and iso. t’storms on Wednesday that could extend into early Thursday. We’ll see more sunshine and temps back to almost 80 by the end of the week.