Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers & slight chance of isolated thunderstorm. NNE winds 5-15 mph. Air quality is Good to Moderate across Chicagoland.

High: 73

Tonight: Clearing skies and seasonally chilly. W winds 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny & breezy. A bit cooler. NW winds 10-20, gusts 35 mph.

High 71, upper 60s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a more seasonal temperatures for this coming week, with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Temps warm towards the 80-85 range on Fri/Sat. Chicagoland ends up dry for Mon/Tue, but the rest of the week has a chance of scattered showers from Wed through the weekend. The soggiest day and coolest day this coming week looks like Thursday.