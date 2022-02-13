Sunday Forecast: Brisk, sunny Sunday ahead with slight warmup to start the week

Sunday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and some morning flurries. Decreasing clouds this afternoon. NW winds 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 20.

Sunday Night: Cloudy skies returns with some overnight snow showers. W winds 5-10 mph. Low 15.

Monday Forecast: Lingering flurries/snow showers, then partly sunny skies. SW winds 5-10 mph.

High 30.

The extended outlook calls for some milder temps for Tuesday as highs get to near 40. We could see our first temp of the year at or above 50 on Wednesday. The Wednesday precipitation looks to arrive late in the day and start as rain and then changing over to potentially impactful snowfall overnight into Thursday. We finish out the coming week cold with highs back into the mid 20s. Normal high/low for this part of winter is 34/21.