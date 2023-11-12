Sunday: Decreasing clouds, breezy & milder. S 10-20, G30 mph. Air quality is Good to Moderate today around Chicagoland. High near 60

Sunday Night: Mostly clear & a bit breezy. SW/NW 5-15 mph. Low near 40

Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. WSW 5-15 mph. High: 61

Extended outlook calls for continued dry and unseasonably mild. A chilly start to Tuesday with lows in the mid 30s but highs in the mid to low 60s. We’ll stay mild and sunny with highs in the mid to low 60s until Thursday. Then some increasing clouds and chance of showers returns Thursday night. Showers and temps in the mid 50s likely for this coming Friday.

