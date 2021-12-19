Sunday Forecast: Breezy conditions with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny with gusts developing in the afternoon. W winds 5 to 10 mph, good air quality throughout area. High: 36

Sunday night: Continued clearing and cold, W to SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Low: 29

Monday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer and breezy. SW winds 10 to 20 mph.

Extended Outlook: Mostly dry week as winter begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Increasing clouds Friday with chance of rain/snow mix. Christmas Day looks dry with morning clouds and afternoon sun.