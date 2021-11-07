Sunday Forecast: Breezy and mild conditions with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Sunny morning with some afternoon clouds and milder temperatures. SW winds 10 to 15 mph, gusts 20 to 25 mph. Air quality is moderate for Chicagoland. High: 66

Sunday night: Mostly clear and mild, sunset at 4:38 p.m. SW winds 5 to 10 mph. Low: 48

Monday Forecast: Mild and mostly sunny, SW winds 10 to 15 mph. High: 65.

Extended outlook: Return of clouds on Tuesday with chance of showers. Chance of showers lasts on/off through the end of the week. Thursday looks like the week’s wettest day. Significantly cooler for next Friday and windy. Normal high/low 53/37.