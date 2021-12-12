Sunday Forecast: Breezy and chilly with sunny skies

Sunday Forecast: Abundant sunshine, milder and a bit breezy. SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 to 35 mph. Air quality is good for Chicago.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and chilly, SW winds 10 to 20 mph, gusts at 30 mph. Lows near freezing.

Monday Forecast: Lots of sun and warmer, SW winds 10 to 15 mph. High: 51.

Extended outlook calls for a big mid-week warm up. Increasing clouds on Tuesday and a soggy & windy Wednesday will accompany the very mild temps in the mid 60s. The record Temps will climb into the mid 60s by Wednesday which would be near record highs. Back towards seasonal norms by the end of the week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.