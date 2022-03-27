Sunday Forecast: Breezy conditions and sunny skies with a high of 38 as unseasonably cold weather continues.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures with 5-10 mph winds. Low: 23

Monday Forecast: Slight warmup with mostly sunny skies, cooler near the Lake. High: 41, Low: 23

Extended Outlook: Unseasonably cold weather persists through Tuesday before warm air moves in with precipitation on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures drop again by Thursday and hang in the high 40s to finish the week.