Sunday: Partly cloudy skies today with temperatures warming quickly into the low 90s. Temperatures will remain a bit cooler, in the mid to upper 80s, along the lake.

Humidity continues to rise today and heat index values expected into the triple digits for inland areas.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday Night: Many under a heat advisory from 1pm until 8pm today. A lake breeze later today will drop our temperatures and dewpoints quickly and we’ll have a comfortable evening ahead.

Monday: Week starts out mild with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures trend back into the upper 90s for the latter half of the work week.