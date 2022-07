Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Mostly clear and mild tonight. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Lows near 70.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and hotter Tuesday. Chance of late evening showers/thunderstorms. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Only about 20-30% coverage, but if storms do form– there is a marginal chance some could be strong to severe. Highs near 90.