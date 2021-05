POSEN, Ill. - The grieving family of a South Suburban woman killed in a hit-and-crash moments after leaving church service is speaking out, demanding justice and accountability from those responsible.

Annette Odneal had just attended service at Abounding Life Church of God and Christ when she was fatally struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy. Police say the male juvenile was behind the wheel of a speeding Dodge Charger that slammed into Odneal's car, killing her. The 17-year-old remains hospitalized. Police say four passengers, caught on surveillance video fleeing the scene, are wanted in connection to the deadly crash.