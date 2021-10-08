Summer-like weekend ahead, near record temps predicted

An awesome summer-like weekend ahead.

The week ends with with rain for Friday and Friday night.

Despite the mid-October date it is likely to be the second warmest weekend of climatological Fall 2021 to date.

Daytime highs to flirt with records especially Sunday. And nighttime lows are likely to tie or possibly set new records for the highest minimum temps Sunday and possibly Monday morning.

It’s not often we see such warmth so late in the season. To be sure, there will be a slight easterly component to Saturday’s strengthening southerly winds–so Chicago area beaches will be cooler than inland locations.

But on Sunday, powerful South South West winds promise to push unseasonable, near-record warmth right up to and over area beaches and mid 80s appear a good bet. Wind gusts may well build to 40 mph Sunday afternoon given a strong pressure gradient predicted to develop at that time.

The record high for Sunday is 86, so with a high of 85-predicted, we’re likely to be in “near record” if not “record” territory.

Elsewhere in the county

And what’s interesting is a plunge of cold air into the West, likely to help spin up a powerhouse autumn storm likely to produce a severe weather outbreak in the Plains while producing the season’s first Front Slope and Central and Northern Rockies snowstorm, is to keep the unseasonable warmth going in Chicago next week.

Warm — and wet

One other note about this pattern, it has a wetter look to it overall. While not likely to be a drought buster, as least the potential is there for some rains & t-storms every several days which is welcome in many sections of the Chicago area.

Mark Carroll, my meteorological colleague at WGN, has combed the records and found October 2021’s opening eight days have produced the second warmest average low temp in 150 years of weather records here dating back to 1871.