The driver of a Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed crashed in the western suburbs Tuesday morning after fleeing from law enforcement, according to Willowbrook police.

A Willowbrook squad car was monitoring traffic southbound on Rt. 83 north of 63rd St. when he observed a black Dodge Charger traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, police said. Officers say the vehicle was traveling 77 mph in a 45 mph zone.