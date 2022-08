TIME

1:17 PM SPD

UNK

LOCATION

1 NE COUNTRYSIDE COUNTY

COOK ST

IL LAT

4179 LON

8786 COMMENTS

TREE LIMBS DOWN ON CAR AND HOUSE. (LOT)

1:20 PM UNK 1 N NEW LENOX WILL IL 4153 8797 SEVERAL LARGE BRANCHES REPORTED DOWN IN THE CEDAR FRANCIS ROAD AREA. (LOT)

1:20 PM UNK 1 SSE LA GRANGE COOK IL 4180 8787 TREE LIMBS REPORTED DOWN IN ROADWAY. (LOT)

1:25 PM 70 2 NNE NEW LENOX WILL IL 4154 8794 REPORTS OF SEMI-TRUCKS BLOWN OVER ON I-80 AT I-355. (LOT)

1:40 PM UNK 1 WSW WAUKEGAN LAKE IL 4236 8786 TREE REPORTED DOWN ON LEWIS AVE NORTH OF WASHINGTON AVE. (LOT)

1:42 PM 59 1 NNW HIGHWOOD LAKE IL 4221 8782 LARGE TREE FELL ON TO POWER LINES WITH POLE BENDING. (LOT)

1:43 PM UNK STEGER WILL IL 4147 8764 UPROOTED TREES AND LARGE LIMBS DOWN. (LOT)

1:45 PM UNK 1 WNW AVONDALE – CHICAG COOK IL 4194 8772 MANY 4-6 INCH BRANCHES DOWN ACROSS THE AREA. MULTIPLE ROADS CLOSED OR IMPASSABLE. RESIDENTS ALSO REPORT NO POWER IN AREA. (LOT)

1:46 PM UNK NEW LENOX WILL IL 4151 8797 LARGE 6-8 INCH LIMBS REPORTED DOWN IN ROADWAY WITH ESTIMATED 60-70MPH WINDS. (LOT)

1:48 PM UNK 1 SE LINCOLN SQUARE – C COOK IL 4197 8768 TREES AND LIMBS REPORTED DOWN. (LOT)

1:50 PM UNK AVONDALE – CHICAGO COOK IL 4194 8771 TREE DOWNED ON HOUSE … ROOF DAMAGED. (LOT)

1:50 PM UNK AVONDALE – CHICAGO COOK IL 4194 8772 TREE REPORTED DOWN ON POWER LINES. (LOT)

1:55 PM UNK 1 E AVONDALE – CHICAGO COOK IL 4194 8770 MULTIPLE TREES REPORTED DOWN. (LOT)

2:00 PM UNK 1 E KANKAKEE KANKAKEE IL 4112 8784 POWER LINES REPORTED DOWN I-57 AND COURT STREET EXIT (KANKAKEE). (LOT)

2:00 PM UNK 1 NW DYER LAKE IN 4152 8752 REPORT FROM MPING: 1-INCH TREE LIMBS BROKEN; SHINGLES BLOWN OFF. (LOT)

2:04 PM UNK 2 SW KANKAKEE KANKAKEE IL 4111 8789 REPORT OF LIGHT POLE BENT AND SEVERAL 3-6 INCH TREE LIMBS DOWNED. WINDS ESTIMATED 65MPH. (LOT)

2:05 PM UNK 1 NNE SUN RIVER TERRACE KANKAKEE IL 4114 8773 TREE UPROOTED. (LOT)

2:14 PM 65 CLIFTON IROQUOIS IL 4093 8793 PRIVATE WEATHER STATION IN CLIFTON REPORTED 65 MPH GUST. (LOT)

2:14 PM UNK 4 N MERRILLVILLE LAKE IN 4152 8733 MULTIPLE TREES REPORTED DOWN. (LOT)

2:23 PM UNK 1 N LAKE STATION LAKE IN 4159 8724 LARGE TREE DOWN IN LAKE STATION OFF OF 80/94 EASTBOUND EXIT 15A. (LOT)