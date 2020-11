Strongest storms have moved east of the Chicago area. Thunderstorms will continue to hit areas south and east of Chicago this evening, but at this time they are not severe

All severe thunderstorm warnings for the Chicago Metro area have now expired or been canceled. Gusty thunderstorms will continue to move east from Chicago’s South Side south into east-central Illinois through northwest Indiana, but at this time they are not severe.

Tornado watch #505 continues in effect until 8pm for portions of Cook, Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, Will and Cook counties.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 617 PM CST TUE NOV 10 2020 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CST... AT 617 PM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF SOUTH SHORE TO HOMEWOOD TO NEAR PEOTONE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, HAMMOND, GARY, CALUMET CITY, MERRILLVILLE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, SOUTH SHORE, ROSELAND, EAST CHICAGO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, LANSING, OAK FOREST, CROWN POINT, HARVEY, HIGHLAND, BLUE ISLAND, MUNSTER, DOLTON AND PARK FOREST. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST HAMMOND, UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, ILLIANA MOTOR SPEEDWAY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, SOUTH SHORE RAIL CATS BASEBALL, SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE, WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. ILZ023-033-039-INZ001-010-019-110115- Iroquois IL-Kankakee IL-Ford IL-Newton IN-Lake IN-Benton IN- 634 PM CST Tue Nov 10 2020 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN KANKAKEE...SOUTHEASTERN FORD...IROQUOIS...WESTERN BENTON...NEWTON AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CST/815 PM EST/... At 634 PM CST/734 PM EST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Grant Park to near Ashkum to near Paxton. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Lowell, Watseka, Paxton, Momence, Kentland, Milford, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn, Grant Park, St. Anne, Sheldon, Brook, Cissna Park, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Buckley, Shelby, Martinton and Earl Park. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 258 and 259, and near mile marker 268. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 232 and 241. This includes... US 41 Dragway. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST/900 PM EST/ for northeastern and east central Illinois.