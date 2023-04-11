PREDICTED WEDNESDAY HIGH TEMP DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL showing Chicago highs will come in MORE THAN 20-deg ABOVE NORMAL

My National Weather Service-Chicago colleagues have issued A FIRE WEATHER WATCH for the GREATER CHICAGO AREA in effect from 11am to 7pm Wednesday.

The combination of STRONG WINDS, UNSEASONABLE WARMTH, SUNSHINE AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES (as low as 20-25%)–all of which are to be present under sunny skies Wednesday–will create a situation in which any fire outdoors can spread quickly.

Care in the disposal of smoking materials and holding off on outdoor burning reduced the threat of fire going out of control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

Here are the predicted RELATIVE HUMIDITIES predicted at 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday:

CLICK TO VIEW SLIDESHOW OF WEDNESDAY’S CONDITIONS:

WEDNESDAY’S PREDICTED HIGH TEMPS

PREDICTED WEDNESDAY HIGH TEMP DEPARTURES FROM NORMAL showing Chicago highs will come in MORE THAN 20-deg ABOVE NORMAL

The Wednesday afternoon predicted surface weather map projects A TIGHT PRESSURE GRADIENT–the source of powerful wind gusts topping 30 mph—Wednesday afternoon. The tightly spaces isobars (i.e. line of equal barometric pressure) indicate an atmosphere primed to produce strong winds. This forecast map is to verify at 4pm CDT Wednesday.

Here’s a forecast of potential peak wind gusts the next two days indicate some gusts could top 40 mph in the warmer hours of the day.

Chicago’s Warmest 2023 Temperatures Yet

Chicagoans enjoyed a 7th straight day without rain Tuesday—and a day which has produced 2023’s warmest temp yet. It appears the day will log a peak temp of 78-deg—21-deg ABOVE NORMAL.

–The warmth holds through the work week and into Saturday—with back to back 80-deg highs expected Wednesday and Thursday—first time that’s happened in the near 7 months since last September. Normal highs this time of the year are 57-deg—so we’re in magnificent meteorological territory

–The warming is to take place with a gusty, lake-breeze-defeating “SW” wind in coming days. But strong winds, with 30+ mph wind gusts Wednesday combined with low humidities raise the potential that any fires which occur outdoors may spread. Thus a National Weather Service FIRE WEATHER WATCH goes into effect 11am Wed through 7pm Wed evening.

—Often chilly March temps may have obscured just how mild temps have been this year. 67% of days since January have produced an ABOVE NORMAL DAILY AVERAGE TEMP versus only 28% of days below normal. So ABOVE NORMAL DAYS HAVE OUTNUMBERED COOLER THAN NORMAL DAYS by a margin of more than 2 to 1.

–Lake Michigan water temps average only 43.6-deg off Chicago. That means, as inviting as a swim may seem in the warm weather of coming days, HYPOTHERMIA can settle in quickly in water at these temps.

—Cloud coverage Wednesday and Thursday will be quite limited allowing maximum sunshine and warming. Only 3 to 7% of the sky may see clouds Wednesday and 2 to 9% Thursday. By contrast, cloud coverage will increase to 53 to 56% of the sky Friday and closer to 70% Saturday when the Chicago area is to see its next chance of rain.

—MUCH COOLER WEATHER is to arrive on powerful winds Sunday into Monday. Wind gusts each day may top 40 mph at time and the arrival of a chilly pool of air aloft raises the potential of some post cold frontal instability showers which could include some flakes of snow Sunday night or Monday. While snows are hardly frequent from mid April forward, 14 of 81 years have hosted snowflakes.

–But temps appears poised to stage a rebound after the Sunday/Monday chill—although a rebound nearly as energetic as the current warm spell. Still, 60-deg daytime high temps become possible from Tuesday forward next week.

RAPID WARMING IS MELTING SNOW IN THE UPPER MIDWEST PRODUCING FLOODING

It’s been a banner snow season across the North Woods region of the Midwest. But the onset of warm air is producing a rapid snowmelt raising the specter of flooding.

The National Weather Service Forecast in Duluth is warning, “Above normal temps will be releasing a near record amount of water stored in the snow pack.”

And the National Weather Service’s National Water Center says:

“Warming temperatures will continue to produce significant snowmelt through mid-week where well above normal snowpack is in place resulting in areas of minor to isolated major river flooding.

• The areal coverage of river flooding is expected to increase through the week. Locally considerable river flooding impacts may be possible.”