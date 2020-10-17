Strong winds to 50 mph today – Wind Advisory entire Chicago forecast area – High Fire Danger (Red Flag Warning) much of the area

With southerly winds expected to strengthen out of the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 10AM until 8PM CDT for northeast Illinois into southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. At the same time very dry vegetation and ground conditions along with very low relative humidity in the 20 to 30% range will combine with the strong winds to create high fire danger – A Red Flag Warning (red-shaded area overlapping a good portion of the Wind Advisory on the headlined map) is in effect in general for the area along and south of the I-88/I-290 corridor with high fire potential even north of that to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. If fires get started, they have the potential to spread very rapidly and outdoor burning is discouraged.

Note the extent of the Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warnings into much of Indiana and Missouri on the map below. With sunset winds will diminish somewhat, but gustiness in the 20 to 30 mph range will persist into the evening hours, before dying-off somewhat overnight.