Strong westerly winds gusting over 50 mph today – Wind Advisory across the Chicago area until mid-afternoon

A Wind Advisory will be in effect Chicago area-wide today – wind gusts have already peaked at or above 60 mph at Midway (64 mph), Du Page (60mph) and Gary (66 mph) airports – touching on 59 mph at O’Hare. Winds will become more northwesterly with time today, and very slowly diminish from the west as the deep low pressure system centered over Lower Michigan this morning moves off to the NE.

Temps peaked at 60-degrees just before midnight at O’Hare and 61 at Midway with high readings today (59 at Midway and 58 at O’Hare) occurring shortly after midnight. Cold air then swept into northern Illinois and NW Indiana as the low pressure tracked off to the NE. Temperatures have since fallen back into the 30s across the entire area. The strong winds will make for difficult travel, especially for high-profile vehicles on north-south highways.

Those driving north will encounter winter weather conditions starting north of Madison and Milwaukee due to heavy blowing snow – over a foot measured in far northern Wisconsin.

Following is a list of wind direction and highest wind gusts at area airport locations as of 8 AM:

Location/Direction/Wind Gusts mph

Midway…W/64 mph

Dupage/West Chicago…SW/60

O’Hare….SW/59

aurora/Sugar Grove…WSW/56

Waukegan….SW/54

Rockford….W/54

Palwaukee/Wheeling….SW/53

Pontiac….W/53

Peru/Ottawa….W/53

Rochelle….W/52

Kankakee….W/51

Lansing….WSW/48

DeKalb…W/48

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…WSW/47

Morris/Washburn….W/46

Freeport….WNW/44

Sterling/Rockfalls….W/44

Joliet….W/40





NW Indiana:

Gary….WSW/66

Valparaiso….WSW/56

Rensselaer….WSW/51

SE Wisconsin:

Kenosha….WSW/53

Janesville…WNW/43

Burlington/Lake Geneva…W/40