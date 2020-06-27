Strong thunderstorms over Grundy, central LaSalle, southern Will, southeastern Cook Counties in Illinois, and northern Lake and northern Porter Counties in Indiana until 9PM CDT…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LA SALLE...SOUTHERN WILL...GRUNDY...SOUTHEASTERN COOK...NORTHERN PORTER AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT... At 803 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whiting to near Mokena to near McNabb. Movement was east at 45 mph. Isolated wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Lockport, New Lenox, Highland, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest and Alsip. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

