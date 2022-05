SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 448 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ILZ033-039-INZ019-252230- IROQUOIS IL-FORD IL-BENTON IN- 448 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN FORD, SOUTHERN IROQUOIS AND BENTON COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM CDT/630 PM EDT/... AT 448 PM CDT/548 PM EDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING GUSTY SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BOSWELL TO NEAR ROSSVILLE TO NEAR GIFFORD. MOVEMENT WAS NORTH AT 40 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PAXTON, FOWLER, MILFORD, OTTERBEIN, ONARGA, OXFORD, CISSNA PARK, BOSWELL, BUCKLEY, EARL PARK, STOCKLAND, LODA, ROBERTS, WOODLAND, WELLINGTON, THAWVILLE, AMBIA, CLARENCE, DUNNINGTON AND WADENA. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 259 AND 282. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

