Strong thunderstorms moving into Lake and southeastern McHenry Counties



...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT... At 621 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lindenhurst to Volo to near Trout Valley. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Deerfield, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Lake Villa and Island Lake. This includes... College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Moraine Hills State Park, and Six Flags Great America. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

