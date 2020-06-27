Strong thunderstorms in southeastern Kendall and northwest Will Counties until 8:15PM CDT…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KENDALL AND NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT... At 751 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Romeoville, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Lockport around 755 PM CDT. New Lenox, Homer Glen, Lemont and Goodings Grove around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Crystal Lawns, Fairmont and Crest Hill. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 253 and 268. I-355 between mile markers 2 and 11. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.

