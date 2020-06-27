Strong thunderstorms in northwestern Will and southern DuPage Counties

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL AND SOUTHERN DUPAGE COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT... At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Aurora to near Oswego. Movement was east at 60 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Naperville, Warrenville and Winfield around 730 PM CDT. Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Glen Ellyn, Lockport, Lisle and Woodridge around 735 PM CDT. Lombard, Westmont, Homer Glen, Villa Park, Lemont, York Center, Darien, Clarendon Hills and Goodings Grove around 740 PM CDT. Orland Park, Hinsdale, Burr Ridge, Oak Brook and Willow Springs around 745 PM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois.

