Strong thunderstorms continuing east through northwest Indiana and will affect portions of Porter and Jasper counties through 11:30 pm

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1043 PM CDT THU MAY 14 2020 INZ002-011-150430- PORTER IN-JASPER IN- 1043 PM CDT THU MAY 14 2020 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN PORTER AND JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT... AT 1043 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HEBRON TO PEMBROKE TO BEAVER CITY. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... VALPARAISO, RENSSELAER, DE MOTTE, HEBRON, HANGING GROVE, BOONE GROVE, MCCOYSBURG, GIFFORD, FAIR OAKS, MOODY, PLEASANT RIDGE, DUNNS BRIDGE, MALDEN, FOREST CITY, SURREY, ROSELAWN, KOUTS, KVPZ, COLLEGEVILLE AND WHEATFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 209 AND 231. THIS INCLUDES... PORTER COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

