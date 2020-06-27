Strong thunderstorms continue in portions of Kendall and LaSalle Counties until 8:15PM CDT…

At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Serena to near Granville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Marseilles around 800 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Cedar Point. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 45 and 57. I-80 between mile markers 82 and 103. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.

