SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 609 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL OGLE AND NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES THROUGH 700 PM CDT... AT 609 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DAKOTA TO NEAR GERMAN VALLEY. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND HALF INCH HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. MINOR DAMAGE TO OUTDOOR OBJECTS IS POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, MACHESNEY PARK, ROSCOE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, WINNEBAGO, PECATONICA, DURAND, SEWARD, HARRISON, SHIRLAND AND LAKE SUMMERSET. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 4. THIS INCLUDES... WINNEBAGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 610 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO CALUMET HARBOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CALUMET HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY... OPEN WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 610 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 13 NM SOUTHWEST OF GARY, OR 16 NM SOUTH OF INDIANA HARBOR, MOVING NORTH AT 45 KNOTS. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HARRISON-DEVER CRIB, WILMETTE HARBOR, 31ST STREET HARBOR, MONROE HARBOR, BURNS HARBOR, CALUMET HARBOR, INDIANA HARBOR, MONTROSE HARBOR, BURNHAM HARBOR, HAMMOND MARINA, JACKSON PARK HARBOR AND BELMONT HARBOR. HAIL...0.00IN WIND...>34KTS $$