SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ005-052115- MCHENRY IL- 351 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY THROUGH 415 PM CDT... AT 350 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER BULL VALLEY, OR NEAR CRYSTAL LAKE, MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY, HOLIDAY HILLS, TROUT VALLEY AND RIDGEFIELD. THIS INCLUDES...MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE AND MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

