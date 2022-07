NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 529 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ILZ005-052315- MCHENRY IL- 529 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF MCHENRY COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM CDT... AT 528 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER NORTHERN MCHENRY COUNTY, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MCHENRY, WOODSTOCK, FOX LAKE, HARVARD, ISLAND LAKE, JOHNSBURG, LAKEMOOR, TWIN LAKES, SPRING GROVE, WONDER LAKE, PISTAKEE HIGHLANDS, GENOA CITY, PRAIRIE GROVE, RICHMOND, HEBRON, BULL VALLEY, MCCULLOM LAKE, RINGWOOD, HOLIDAY HILLS AND CHEMUNG. THIS INCLUDES...MCHENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4227 8820 4230 8871 4249 8871 4250 8820 TIME...MOT...LOC 2228Z 299DEG 8KT 4243 8851 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

