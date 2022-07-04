...Strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties through 1100 PM CDT... At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from Clinton to Harvard, all moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Crystal Lake, Beloit, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Harvard, Island Lake, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Cary, Johnsburg and Lakemoor. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 0 and 11, and between mile markers 29 and 40. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Mchenry County College, Mchenry County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park.

