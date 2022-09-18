.Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cook County through MIDNIGHT CDT... At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Prospect Heights to Maywood. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Evanston, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Oak Park, Glenview, Ohare Airport, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Niles, West Town, Austin, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale and Lake View.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction