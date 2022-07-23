...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Ford, southern Iroquois, southern Newton, Benton and southwestern Jasper Counties through 830 AM CDT/930 AM EDT/... At 746 AM CDT/846 AM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wolcott to near Earl Park to near Buckley. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Paxton, Fowler, Kentland, Milford, Otterbein, Remington, Oxford, Goodland, Cissna Park, Boswell, Buckley, Earl Park, Stockland, Loda, Woodland, Wellington, Ambia, Clarence, Dunnington and Wadena. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 258 and 274. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 208.

