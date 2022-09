...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Ford County through 200 AM CDT... At 1253 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Saybrook, or 7 miles south of Gibson City, moving east at 20 mph. The northern periphery of this storm will track across far southern Ford County. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Gibson City and Elliott.

