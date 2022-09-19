...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Kankakee and northern Iroquois Counties through 115 AM CDT... At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chebanse, or near Herscher, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Clifton and Chebanse around 1225 AM CDT. Kankakee around 1230 AM CDT. Aroma Park around 1235 AM CDT. St. Anne and Martinton around 1250 AM CDT. Hopkins Park around 1255 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Papineau, Donovan, Sammons Point, Irwin, Iroquois, Beaverville, Sun River Terrace and Bonfield. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 296 and 314. This includes... Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, and Olivet Nazarine University.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction