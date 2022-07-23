...Strong thunderstorms across eastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana this morning... At 1047 AM CDT/1147 AM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking numerous strong thunderstorms across eastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. All are moving southeast at 40 to 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, up to nickel size hail, torrential downpours, and localized flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Hammond, Gary, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Woodridge, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, Roseland, East Chicago and Schererville. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 233 and 269. I-57 between mile markers 265 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 123 and 155. I-90 near mile marker 107. I-94 between mile markers 63 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 63 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 11, and between mile markers 13 and 14. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, University of St. Francis, Valparaiso University, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Indiana Dunes State Park, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, Kankakee River State Park, Lake County Fairgrounds, Lewis University, Moraine Valley Community College, Olivet Nazarine University, Porter County Fairgrounds, Prairie State College, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, South Suburban College, US 41 Dragway, and Will County Fairgrounds.

