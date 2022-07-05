...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 338. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 241 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and Will County Fairgrounds.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction