..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will, northeastern Kankakee and southwestern Lake Counties through 600 PM CDT... Pea-sized hail and street flooding with 1-ft standing water in Kennedy Dr area near Bradley in Kankakee Co... At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Grant Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lowell, Beecher and Grant Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

