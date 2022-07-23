Update:

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lee County through 830 AM CDT... At 747 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dixon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dixon, Franklin Grove, Ashton, Paw Paw, Lee, Compton, Steward, West Brooklyn, Eldena, Lee Center and Nachusa. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 80 and 96. I-88 between mile markers 52 and 74. This includes... Lee County Fairgrounds. _________________________________________________________________

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ogle and northwestern Lee Counties through 745 AM CDT... At 720 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Polo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dixon, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Lost Nation, Grand Detour, Woosung, Nachusa and Chana. Including the following interstate... I-88 near mile marker 59. This includes... Castle Rock State Park, Lowden State Park, Ogle County Fairgrounds, and White Pines State Park.