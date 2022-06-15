Update 10PM…

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Winnebago County through 1015 PM CDT... At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Rockton to Rockford. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will affect the following locations... New Milford, Shirland and Harrison. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 116 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 2 and 17. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building. ____________________________________________________________

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Winnebago County through 1000 PM CDT... At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Durand, or 12 miles west of Rockton, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand and Harrison. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.