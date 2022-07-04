...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Winnebago County through 1130 PM CDT... At 957 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms along the Wisconsin border. Each may produce gusty winds and small, non-damaging hail. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Beloit, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Cherry Valley, Durand, Harrison, Shirland and Lake Summerset. Including the following interstates... I-39 near mile marker 123. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 18. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.

