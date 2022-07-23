...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kendall, southern De Kalb and southern Kane Counties through 945 AM CDT... At 856 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waterman, or near Shabbona, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Aurora, DeKalb, Plainfield, Oswego, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Plano, Shabbona, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Cortland, Hinckley, Waterman, Maple Park and Big Rock. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 88 and 120. This includes... Northern Illinois University, Aurora University, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, Kane County Cougars Ballpark, and Waubonsee Community College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.

