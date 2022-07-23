...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kendall,
southern De Kalb and southern Kane Counties through 945 AM CDT...

At 856 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Waterman, or near Shabbona, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
         unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
         possible.

Locations impacted include...
Aurora, DeKalb, Plainfield, Oswego, West Chicago, Batavia, Geneva,
Yorkville, Plano, Shabbona, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove,
Boulder Hill, Elburn, Cortland, Hinckley, Waterman, Maple Park and
Big Rock.

Including the following interstate...
 I-88 between mile markers 88 and 120.

This includes...  Northern Illinois University, Aurora University,
Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, Kane County Cougars Ballpark,
and Waubonsee Community College.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
north central and northeastern Illinois.