...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT... At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex, Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway.

