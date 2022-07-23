...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Iroquois
and Benton Counties through 915 AM CDT/1015 AM EDT/...

At 835 AM CDT/935 AM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of
Wolcott to near Boswell to near Milford. Movement was southeast at 30
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
         unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
         possible.

Locations impacted include...
Fowler, Milford, Otterbein, Oxford, Boswell, Earl Park, Stockland,
Woodland, Wellington, Ambia, Dunnington, Wadena, Swanington and
Templeton.