...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Iroquois and Benton Counties through 915 AM CDT/1015 AM EDT/... At 835 AM CDT/935 AM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Wolcott to near Boswell to near Milford. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Fowler, Milford, Otterbein, Oxford, Boswell, Earl Park, Stockland, Woodland, Wellington, Ambia, Dunnington, Wadena, Swanington and Templeton.

