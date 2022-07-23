...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Grundy and southern Kankakee Counties through 845 AM CDT... At 812 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex, South Wilmington, Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Reddick, East Brooklyn, Irwin and Union Hill. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 302 and 311. This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway.

