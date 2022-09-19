...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Newton and Jasper Counties through 130 AM CDT... At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Morocco, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, Kentland, Remington, Morocco, Lake Village, Goodland, Brook, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Mount Ayr, Baileys Corner, Foresman, Fair Oaks and Parr. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 228.

