..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Will, southern DuPage and south central Cook Counties through 1045 AM CDT... At 958 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Aurora, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Burbank, Oak Forest, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Alsip, Mokena and Frankfort. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 255 and 282. I-80 between mile markers 132 and 149. I-88 between mile markers 121 and 132. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 21. This includes... Argonne National Laboratory, SeatGeek Stadium, University of St. Francis, Benedictine University, Joliet Slammers Baseball, Lewis University, Moraine Valley Community College, and North Central College.

