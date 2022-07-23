...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kendall and southern Kane Counties through 1045 AM CDT... At 1001 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boulder Hill, or over Oswego, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Aurora, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Yorkville, Plano, Sandwich, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Big Rock, Kaneville, Millbrook, Bristol and Little Rock. Including the following interstate... I-88 between mile markers 106 and 120. This includes... Aurora University, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College.

