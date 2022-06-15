...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ogle County through 1015 PM CDT... At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Forreston, or 8 miles north of Polo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ogle County, including the following locations... Adeline and Leaf River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

