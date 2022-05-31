As a cold front moves slowly east out of Iowa into western Illinois this evening, a wide band of showers and t-storms are expected to develop along and ahead of the frontal boundary. The cold front should eventually move through our area by Wednesday morning. A few of these storms could become severe with the primary threat being strong damaging winds and large hail. The headlined graphic prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service depicts the primary times this evening and overnight the storms will impact our area.

