Mesoscale Discussion 0352 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0903 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022 Areas affected...Parts of southeastern and east central Missouri and southern into northeastern Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch unlikely Valid 301403Z - 301600Z Probability of Watch Issuance...20 percent SUMMARY...Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the region through 11 AM to Noon, accompanied by at least some risk for localized, potentially damaging wind gusts. It appears unlikely that a severe weather watch will be needed, but trends will continue to be monitored. DISCUSSION...Downstream of a vigorous mid-level short wave trough gradually pivoting in negatively tilted fashion across the southern Great Plains, models suggest that strong pre-cold frontal southerly low-level flow will continue to develop north-northeastward across the middle Mississippi Valley, toward the southern Lake Michigan vicinity through 16-17Z. This includes speeds strengthening to 50-60+ kt around 850 mb . One area of organized convective development coinciding with this low-level jet is currently spreading through the lower Missouri Valley. This appears focused near a remnant mesoscale convective vortex and may persist in some fashion into midday, northeastward toward the Chicago area. Although the boundary-layer is still generally cool and stable across much of central through northern Illinois, models do suggest that it will destabilize with low-level thermal and moisture advection in advance of the convection. Although extensive cloud cover will limit insolation, and lapse rates will only become very weakly unstable with minimal CAPE, downward mixing of the strong environment wind fields may contribute to sporadic severe wind gusts.

