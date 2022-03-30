   Mesoscale Discussion 0352
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0903 AM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

   Areas affected...Parts of southeastern and east central Missouri and
   southern into northeastern Illinois

   Concerning...Severe potential...Watch unlikely 

   Valid 301403Z - 301600Z

   Probability of Watch Issuance...20 percent

   SUMMARY...Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the region
   through 11 AM to Noon, accompanied by at least some risk for
   localized, potentially damaging wind gusts. It appears unlikely that
   a severe weather watch will be needed, but trends will continue to
   be monitored.

   DISCUSSION...Downstream of a vigorous mid-level short wave trough
   gradually pivoting in negatively tilted fashion across the southern
   Great Plains, models suggest that strong pre-cold frontal southerly
   low-level flow will continue to develop north-northeastward across
   the middle Mississippi Valley, toward the southern Lake Michigan
   vicinity through 16-17Z.  This includes speeds strengthening to
   50-60+ kt around 850 mb .

   One area of organized convective development coinciding with this
   low-level jet is currently spreading through the lower Missouri
   Valley.  This appears focused near a remnant mesoscale convective
   vortex and may persist in some fashion into midday, northeastward
   toward the Chicago area.  

   Although the boundary-layer is still generally cool and stable
   across much of central through northern Illinois, models do suggest
   that it will destabilize with low-level thermal and moisture
   advection in advance of the convection.  Although extensive cloud
   cover will limit insolation, and lapse rates will only become very
   weakly unstable with minimal CAPE, downward mixing of the strong
   environment wind fields may contribute to sporadic severe wind
   gusts.